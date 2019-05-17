PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Sen.Martha McSally (R-AZ) has become the latest prominent conservative to publicly oppose a controversial abortion law in Alabama.
"There are always exceptions. There has been bipartisan agreement of rape, incest, and life of the mother," she said.
Sen. McSally holds a near-perfect voting record from a national pro-life group, but insisted Alabama’s new law is too extreme.
At a news conference, she said her opposition is fueled not only from personal beliefs, but also personal experience.
"As a rape survivor myself, the fact that rape and incest were not included as exceptions in (the law) was egregious, wrong, and extreme."
Alabama's law bans nearly all abortions and makes performing one a Class A felony, where doctors could face up to life in prison.
While against those measures, Sen. McSally reaffirmed her pro-life views as well, where she blamed Democrats for voting against a 2018 law involving abortion.
"We couldn't get Democrats to vote with us on that bill. These are extreme, extreme positions."
In the end, Sen. McSally made it clear: she's only for abortion when there's rape, incest, or a threat to the mother's life.
"There are sincerely held views on both sides. I am pro-life, I am all for the sanctity of life... but I do believe in those exceptions."
