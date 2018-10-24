TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- A commercial semi-truck driver was arrested after he was caught with 18 people who are in the country illegally in his trailer, officials said.
Nogales Border Patrol agents found the group at the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint on Monday night.
A canine detected an odor coming from the trailer, prompting the border patrol agents to pass the semi-truck driver on for secondary inspection.
At the completion of the search, a "36-degree Fahrenheit refrigerated trailer" was found to be holding "two Guatemalan nationals and 16 Mexican nationals, ages 15 through 40," the border patrol said.
[RELATED: Arizona man accused of smuggling 3 migrants in trunk of car]
The driver of the truck was a 47-year-old man from Mexico. His name is not being released at this time.
The 18 people have been processed for immigration violations. The driver will face federal smuggling charges.
[VIDEO: Arizona man arrested for human smuggling]
In an effort to educate the public and those in the trunking industry about the dangers of using commercial vehicles for smuggling purposes, the Department of Homeland Security recently launched "Operation Safeguard." Through the initiative, the Department hopes to prevent future fatalities.
"U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free," the border patrol said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.