Semi-truck crashes into home in Mesa neighborhood
Photo: ADOT

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a semi-truck crashed through a sound wall and plowed into a house.

Another ADOT camera view of the crash

It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood near the U.S. 60 and Crismon Road.

ADOT cameras give an idea of what the scene looks like right now. You can see a partial view of the truck in the yard of the home.

There's no word yet about any possible injuries.

The U.S. 60 Crismon on-ramp has been closed due to the crash.

Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story as they become available. 

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you