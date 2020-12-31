MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a semi-truck crashed through a sound wall and plowed into a house.
It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood near the U.S. 60 and Crismon Road.
ADOT cameras give an idea of what the scene looks like right now. You can see a partial view of the truck in the yard of the home.
There's no word yet about any possible injuries.
The U.S. 60 Crismon on-ramp has been closed due to the crash.
US 60 EB: Crismon on-ramp closed due to a crash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/nE4P5wniYs— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 1, 2021
We are currently on scene for a vehicle into a residence accident at US60 and Crismon on the SE corner. Please avoid the area if possible as we work to clear the scene of hazards. Media if responding please stage to the south of the scene. PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/vvUnsYRtpz— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) January 1, 2021