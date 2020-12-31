MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators with Mesa Police are trying to determine what caused a semi-truck to crash through a cement wall and crash into a house.
It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood near the U.S. 60 and Crismon Road.
ADOT cameras give an idea of what the scene looks like right now. You can see a partial view of the truck in the yard of the home.
Dozens of fire trucks could be seen at the crash site, as well as police cars, ambulances.
Police have not released details about any possible injuries.
The on-ramp to eastbound U.S. 60 from Crismon Road has been closed due to the crash. Mesa Police have also shut down both directions of Crismon near the U.S. 60.
US 60 EB: Crismon on-ramp closed due to a crash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/nE4P5wniYs— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 1, 2021
We are currently on scene for a vehicle into a residence accident at US60 and Crismon on the SE corner. Please avoid the area if possible as we work to clear the scene of hazards. Media if responding please stage to the south of the scene. PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/vvUnsYRtpz— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) January 1, 2021