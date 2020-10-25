PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Halloween might look a little different this year, with no big costume parties and questions about the safety of trick-or-treating.
But one thing doesn't change.... and that's CANDY! For Halloween 2020, See's Candies is debuting new candies for the Halloween season. And for the first time ever, the company is offering individually wrapped trick-or-treat candies.
-Sour Jelly Beans- individually packed candies with a mix of Sour Tangerine, Sour Grape and Sour Apple flavors. A large pack comes with 45 individual bags. Available now at See's Candies Shops or online for $8.95.
-Milk Molasses Chips Trick-or-Treat Minis - Molasses honeycomb wafers covered in smooth milk chocolate. Each box comes with 45 individually wrapped pieces in black and white film just for Halloween. Available in the shop or online, selling for $14.95.
Or check out the Safe and Sweet Trick-or-Treat Bundle. For $54, you can get a tasty trifecta of the Double Trouble Lollipop Bundle, Sour Jelly Bean Trick-or-Treat Pack and Milk Molasses Chips Trick-or-Treat Minis.
See's also scared up other seasonal treats, like Chocolate Marshmallow Jack-O'-Lanterns, Trick or Treat Lollipops, Halloween Orange & Chocolate Creams and more.
Contact-less shopping is available for these candies and other sweet treats. Customers can visit https://pickup.sees.com to place an order, and head to your local shop for pick-up. And for those wanting their order on demand, you can order with DoorDash.
For more information visit Sees.com.