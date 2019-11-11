PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What was spotted over the Valley has a lot of people scratching their heads.
Viewers tell Arizona's Family they saw strange lights in the night sky around 7 o'clock on Monday. Viewer Jules Downing said she saw eight or nine lights moving from north to south. She lives near Seventh Avenue and Union Hills Drive. The lights were described as being in a straight line.
Another viewer said she saw them in Avondale, and there were more like 15 lights. She said one of the lights moved out of the line and then went back in.
Luke Air Force Base says the lights weren't their doing. They didn't have flights on Monday and don't know what the lights could be.
Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc, California (about 2.5 hours northwest of Los Angeles) said it's not responsible for the lights either. There have been several times that launches from Vandenberg have been visible here in Arizona.
The emerging theory is that they are SpaceX satellites. We've reached out to the company for confirmation.
