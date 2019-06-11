PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police have identified the suspect accused of killing a man in west Phoenix.
According to Phoenix police, Dwayne Tyjuan Jamerson is wanted for allegedly killing 45-year-old Dung Tang inside Idol Nails and Spa on June 5.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Witness: Gunman laughed after shooting at Phoenix nail salon]
The incident happened at a strip mall near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.
Police said Jamerson robbed the salon at gunpoint and then shot Tang.
Jamerson left the store with a purse, according to a witness. He also said the suspect was "laughing the whole time."
If you have any information about the crime, call Phoenix police at 602-262-6141. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
[WATCH: Witness speaks about trying to stop armed nail salon robber in Phoenix]
Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
