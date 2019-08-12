TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man indicted on sexual abuse charges is now wanted by the FBI and was last seen in Arizona.
According to the FBI, 68-year-old Jan Jay Moolenijzer was arrested in Albuquerque in Sept. 2018 after a federal criminal complaint was filed. He was indicted on four counts of aggravated sexual abuse on March 27, 2019.
Moolenijzer was placed on pre-trial release conditions on Sept. 18, 2018. On August 5, 2019 he allegedly left an Albuquerque halfway house without permission.
The FBI told Arizona’s Family that Moolenijzer’s last known location was in Tucson.
A federal warrant has been issued for his arrest. If you know where Moolenizjer is located call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov.
Moolenijzer has ties to California, Mexico, Costa Rica and Bolivia.
(6) comments
New Mexico judges release way too many criminals on the pre trial hearing. That state is years behind on making new laws that protect the people. That is why Abq is one of the most dangerous cities. If you enjoy drinking and driving, go to NM there is a state police officer that got his 3rd DUI and last I heard he is still on the job to arrest drunk drivers.
Stanley, is that you!
Pre-release? I don't understand that or parole. I think if the Parole Board was required to serve the remaining sentence of anyone they paroled who committed another crime this kind of stuff would stop pretty quick.
He's probably having tequila shots with pacifico beer chasers in Rocky Point by now.
(Why am I getting thirsty all of a sudden?) [wink]
Tucson will give him sanctuary.
Its yellow hair . [censored]
