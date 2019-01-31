SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are searching for a 27-year-old Surprise woman who may have a diminished mental capacity, police said.
On Jan. 31st, around 3 a.m., Evelyn Laborin left her group home near Northwest Ranch Parkway and Greenway Road in Surprise.
Police believe her mental state may prohibit her from finding her way back to the group home.
Laborin is a white female with short black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants, and a baseball cap.
Anyone with information about Evelyn’s location is asked to contact the Surprise Police Department at 623-222-4000.
