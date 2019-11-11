GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- See's Candies will be opening a Gilbert location just in time for the holiday season.
The new shop will be located at San Tan Village, near the Loop 202 and Williams Field Road.
The store will be holding a grand opening event with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m.
See's Candies says they can help you find the sweetest gift to give to your family, friends or co-workers.
Several goods including Chocolate, brittle, lollypops, and truffles will be packaged in holiday boxes.
See's Candies has 12 locations in the Phoenix-area.
