PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- AMC Theaters is hosting the 13th annual Best Picture Showcase this February with the top seven films nominated for an Academy Award.
Movie buffs can head to the theater Feb. 16 to binge watch the following best picture nominees: the Favourite, BlackKklansman and Bohemian Rhapsody.
The second day of the showcase taking place on the 23rd will feature: Vice, Black Panther, A Star is Born and Green Book.
AMC also offers a 24-hour movie marathon the day before the winner for 'best picture' is announced.
The Academy Awards will take place in Hollywood on Feb. 24.
Most AMC Theaters in Arizona are participating in this event, more information can be found here.
