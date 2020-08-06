SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS5/AP) -- A sewer replacement project along State Route 179 in Sedona has sent an estimated 20,000 gallons of sewage into Oak Creek.
City officials say the spill occurred Tuesday night when sewage flowed out of a manhole and into a storm drain that flowed to the creek. They say the spill was contained within hours and disinfected.
City spokeswoman Lauren Browne tells Arizona's Family the spill only affected "private" areas and residents were alerted. She says there are some traces of E.coli in the water, but it meets quality standards on both state and federal levels.
Kinney Construction Services, the contractor for the sewer project, and city officials are conducting water quality tests both upstream and downstream of the spill area. Results of soil tests will be sent to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
The city will continue to keep the community informed as new information becomes available. To learn more, click HERE.