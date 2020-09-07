SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Sedona Fire Department and Arizona Fire & Medical are mobilizing some crew members to go help fight a fast-moving wildfire in California.

The Sedona department is sending four firefighters and a fire engine to assist crews battling the Creek Fire. Arizona Fire & Medical is sending a crew of four on a Type 3 engine to also assist.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in five counties as multiple wildfires continue to scorch the state.

The Creek Fire, which started Friday, quickly exploded in size, has already blackened more than 78,890 acres near Fresno and Madera counties, about 300 miles north of Los Angeles. Flames are threatening more than 2,000 structures.

At least 224 people were rescued from the Mammoth Pool Reservoir area over the weekend after the Creek Fire blocked the only road out of the popular recreation site, Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue said. About 20 evacuees had injuries ranging from broken bones to burns. Two people had to be carried on a stretcher. "The situation only can be described as just hellish conditions out there for those poor people," Pogue said.

Wildfires, excessive heat and maybe blackouts in California More than 200 people were airlifted to safety early Sunday after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra National Forest, one several fires that broke out amid record-breaking, triple-digit temperatures that baked the state.

The hot weather isn't doing the fire crews any favors. A heat wave was expected to spread triple-digit temperatures over much of California through Monday night. Temperatures in downtown Los Angeles hit 111 degrees. And just to the north in the San Fernando Valley, temps hit 116 degrees for the second day in a row.

California sets record with 2M acres burned so far this year Wildfires have burned more than 2 million acres in California this year, setting a state record even as crews battled dozens of growing blazes in sweltering temperatures Monday that strained the electrical grid and threatened power outages for millions.

The exceptionally high temperatures were driving the highest power use of the year. And transmission losses due to wildfires have also cut into power supplies, prompting outages.

Wildfires have burned more than 2 million acres in California this year, setting a state record. And the worst could be still to come. “It’s a little unnerving because September and October are historically our worst months for fires,” said Lynne Tolmachoff, spokeswoman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “It’s usually hot, and the fuels really dry out. And we see more of our wind events.”

The previous high was 1.96 million acres, burned in 2018.