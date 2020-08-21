SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sedona is known for its beautiful red rock formations and attracts visitors from all over the world. That includes Ian Juul, who moved there ten years ago. He's originally from Zimbabwe.

“It reminds me a lot of home,” Juul said. “The energy, the small town. I come from a farming kind of community, so there's a lot of those sort of similarities and a lot of cool people.”

2 Arizona counties meeting all benchmarks to reopen schools The Arizona Department of Health Services says two counties are meeting all three benchmarks it suggested for reopening schools. Maricopa County, home to the largest chunk of Arizona’s population is meeting two.

With the help of Zoom, Juul showed Arizona’s Family around his bar, Mooney’s Irish Pub, in Sedona on Friday. He’s happy but also stressed about reopening this weekend. There's still a lot uncertainty. Will they get shut down again? At one point, Juul says he gave his unemployment money to his employees.

“Before all of this we were doing very well,” Juul said. “So between my wife and I, we've had to do some sort of decisions, and we've said, 'You know, if this bar doesn't turn a corner by the end of September, we are seriously going to have to look at pulling the plug.'”

Recently, the Arizona Department of Health Services approved his application to reopen after he proved he would go above and beyond COVID-19 safety guidelines. That includes limiting capacity to 25% and a commitment to serve alcohol with food.

The bar is essentially reopening like a restaurant, Juul said. “I think historically people come to a bar to drink and maybe have food. We're now having to say you're going to come to us because our food is better. So we've put together a new menu.”

After concerns over packed nightclubs in places like Scottsdale amid the global coronavirus pandemic, Governor Doug Ducey shut them down. Even before that, Juul said he was always following the proper protocols and he thinks the average bar can stick to the same hygiene levels and COVID-19 rules that restaurants are following.

State health officials say now more than 1,000 businesses have applied to reopen, including gyms and movie theaters. It's been a busy few days for Juul and his wife, preparing the now empty bar.

“We had to throw away expired beer,” Juul said. “We probably lost 1,000 and a half dollars just this week on stuff that expired.”

There will not be dancing, live music, darts or any other games at the pub. Employees will get their temperatures taken, Juul said, and it won't be the typical "bar" experience. If you can't sit, you have to wait to come in, he added.

Steve Elliot, a spokesperson for the state health department, says businesses that are not approved get rejection letters with some guidance. The theme really is limited capacity, he said.