GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For the first time, police released security video of a major vandalism incident at Glendale Municipal Airport.
Timothy Guan is proof that if you don't succeed, try again.
On Jan. 4, security video caught his desperate attempts to smash his way through Glendale’s tiny airport terminal, police said.
He first blew out a side window.
Then, a few minutes later, he carefully stepped through shattered glass, only to ruin the door right next to it.
Once inside the terminal building, he violently took out a security camera.
Police said his weapon of choice was a broken hammerhead.
Despite causing tens of thousands' worth of damage, nobody still knows why he did it.
In fact, in January, airport workers told Arizona’s Family it appeared he simply chose to vandalize the terminal building because he thought it would be fun.
"It really does appear, based on what we've learned, that it was just random," airport director Joe Husband said on Jan. 9.
In the end, police said it took weeks to repair everything.
Two months later, Guan is still in jail.
Back in January, Arizona’s Family did try to interview him behind bars, but he refused.
