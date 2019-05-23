SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Security video captured the moments before and after a car crashed into a Sun City computer store on Wednesday.
Witnesses said the car careened into Matt Burr's computer shop at 40 miles per hour.
[WATCH: Security video catches moments before driver slammed into Sun City shopping mall]
"He stopped on a beam and it's not there anymore," said Burr, referring to a section of the wall taken out by the car's impact.
Burr's security camera caught the aftermath.
Beyond the scattered items and smashed windows, engine oil was smeared throughout his shop.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Car careens into computer shop at Sun City strip mall]
He said it appeared that the engine's oil pan ruptured on impact.
"(Oil) got over everything. I'm going to have to clean a lot of my stuff," said Burr.
The impact definitely packed a punch, including from the car's tire, which ricocheted off the store's main kiosk, causing a gaping hole.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's deputies told Arizona's Family the case was truly an accident.
They said the driver of the car had a medical episode and simply lost control.
Burr said he's faced with thousands of dollars' worth of damage. The accident happened as he was headed to his only daughter's high school graduation.
"As fast as I could, I got my mom and everybody to the graduation and turned back around," said Burr.
As dramatic as the crash was, nobody, including the driver, was hurt.
