PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly released security video shows the dramatic moment an allegedly impaired driver plowed through the yard of a north Phoenix home and then rolled her car. The car caught fire and the flames spread to the house.
It happened at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19. A dark, peaceful night devolved into chaos along Kristal Way (near Loop 101 and Interstate 17) in north Phoenix.
Going full steam ahead, the driver car did not appear to try to slow down.
Not only did she careen into a tree, but her car then flipped over, coming to a rest just feet away from a house where people were inside.
Witnesses told Arizona’s Family they saw flames shooting into the night sky.
"I went to the window, I could see flames not quite as high as the telephone pole, but way up there,” neighbor Joy Bianca explained.
In the aftermath of the crash, the car's back wheels kept turning as the flames kept growing.
Three minutes after the crash, the driver apparently decided she did not want to stick around.
Security video showed her as she casually gathered her purse and strolled away, seemingly undeterred even when she was illuminated by a home security system.
People nearby told Arizona’s Family this case is at least the third time there had been an impaired driving incident in their neighborhood.
In the security video, several neighbors can be seen trying to help the people who lived inside the home.
Despite the crash and the flames, nobody inside the house was hurt.
