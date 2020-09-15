PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is in custody after sources tell CBS 5 Investigates a court security officer was wounded in a drive-by shooting at the federal courthouse in Phoenix on Tuesday.
According to the FBI, the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m., outside the Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. Courthouse in downtown Phoenix.
The Phoenix Police Department released a photo of a silver car that was spotted leaving the area. Investigators believe it might have been the suspect's vehicle. Shortly after sending out that photo, Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department said the investigation has been turned over to the FBI.
Around 2 p.m., the FBI said there was a person in custody in connection to the shooting but didn't reveal any more details.
"There is no further information to suggest there is a continued threat to public safety," Jill McCabe with the FBI said in a statement.
The officer was taken to the hospital; his or her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Justus.
The federal courthouse is located southeast of Seventh Avenue and Van Buren Street.
