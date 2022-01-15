PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a security guard in north Phoenix Friday night.
Police say officers were called out to the area of 7th Street and Bell Road around 10:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The man, now identified as 38-year-old Douglas Brandell, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said Saturday afternoon that Brandell was working as a security guard when he was shot and killed.
Authorities have released very few details about the shooting. Phoenix PD asks anyone with information to call police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. The investigation is ongoing.