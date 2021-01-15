PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Facebook, Twitter, you name it. For better or worse, social media sites are an integral part of our daily lives. Events posted publicly on the platforms can often give law enforcement agencies a hint of what to expect at planned demonstrations.
“Based upon their profile, are they people coming to show support? Or are they a little bit more extreme or radical in their thought process and maybe their activities that could cause some kind of violence,” said California-based security expert Adam Coughran.
After the siege at the U.S. Capitol last week, Coughran says at this point, law enforcement is likely over-prepared. There are still a lot of unknowns about how the next week will play out across the country.
“Is it going to be a peaceful rally where everyone is excited for the inauguration, or is it going to be maybe a violent protest of people who are upset about the inauguration and what’s happening?” he added.
While FBI officials in Phoenix say they have not received any specific or substantiated threats to the Arizona State Capitol, or other government buildings in the area, counter-intelligence experts say agencies will continue to monitor social media.
With decades of law enforcement experience, former Salt River Police Chief Stan Kephart knows the value of communication. It allows investigators to be proactive instead of reactive.
"There are 72 fusion centers across the United States, and that is growing," Kephart said. "A fusion center is a location where intelligence officers share information. That comes across the internet or investigations they are conducting."
With less than a week until the inauguration, the Phoenix Police Department wants people to know they can use their voices, but criminal behavior will not be accepted.
"If you feel or see a post that causes you to pause for a minute and say, 'you know that doesn't sound right. It sounds like there are some threats there. There's a potential for violence', please report that," said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police.
Here is a link to the FBI website to submit a tip.