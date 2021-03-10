PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Live video feeds from St. Luke’s Hospital in Tempe and Graham County’s detention center are among thousands targeted by a hacker group, according to a Bloomberg article.
The Bloomberg piece, which went up Tuesday afternoon and was updated Wednesday morning, says the hackers went after a Silicon Valley startup called Verkada Inc. with the intention of showing how pervasive video surveillance has become and how easy it can be to break into those systems.
Launched in 2016, Verkada specializes in security cameras, access control, and environmental sensors. “Verkada replaces obsolete equipment with technology that’s smart, secure and easy to manage,” explains the company’s security cameras overview. Those cameras are meant to be managed online, but they are supposed to be secure. Verkada also says its access control solution is cloud-based and designed to integrate with the video security.
The hackers claimed to have accessed data and live feeds from 150,000 cameras used by Verkada clients, including big names like Tesla and software company Cloudflare. The targeted Verkada cameras are in police stations, correctional facilities, schools, and businesses.
Bloomberg said it saw video of officers questioning a handcuffed man at a Stoughton, Massachusetts police station and hospital staffers at Halifax Health in Florida tackling a male patient. Bloomberg said the hacker collective claimed to access Sandy Hook Elementary School’s security camera. Sandy Hook, which is in Newtown, Connecticut, is where Adam Lanza shot killed 20 children and six adults before killing himself in December 2012.
Some of the feeds mentioned in the Bloomberg article originated here in Arizona.
“Hackers also say they watched cameras at Tempe St. Luke’s Hospital, in Arizona, and were also able to see a detailed record of who used Verkada access control cards to open certain doors, and when they did so,” William Turton wrote for Bloomberg.
Turton also talked about video files from 17 cameras in Arizona’s Graham County detention center, including discrete files saved by the facility to its Verkada account.
Tillie Kottman -- one of the people claiming responsibility for the hack, according to Bloomberg – said the collective accessed the cameras Monday morning using credentials from an administrator account it found on the internet. Turton said Kottman told him they lost the connection to the feeds and video archives after Bloomberg contacted Verkada. The company told Bloomberg it had disabled admin accounts to prevent further access and was investigating the breach.
According to Newsweek, Twitter suspended Kottman after the hacker collective claimed responsibility for the Verkada breach.
Arizona's Family reached out to Tempe St. Luke's Hospital and Graham County about the breach. While we have not heard back from Graham County, we did receive a brief statement from Tempe St. Luke's.
The health, privacy, and security of our patients is our top priority. We were made aware of a potential security incident with one of our vendors and we have moved swiftly to investigate the matter. We will report back with further information pending the investigation.