PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The owner of a watch shop in Phoenix said he's out money after someone broke into his shop and stole $12,000 worth of watches.
"Very angry, sad. This was my baby, a store I was trying to do for myself and my family and be successful," said the owner, Kenny Blanchard.
Blanchard spent years dreaming of owning the shop until he finally opened the doors in January at 51st Avenue and Thomas.
Police said someone broke into the shop March 15, shortly before 6 a.m.
Blanchard said that person stole 30 watches.
The theft was caught on surveillance cameras.
Video shows the thief looking around the shop, opening drawers. The person then walks over to the watch display, and starts putting stuff into a bag.
"I want to get it out there, so this person gets caught," said Blanchard. "It’s horrible that he would...and I struggle like anyone else, and it just hurts that someone would do that."
The small business owner hopes he can afford to keep the shop open.
"It’s a very big hit to my finances and me trying to do this small business, and it hurts because now I have to figure out what’s my next move and rebuild."
Blanchard said he only had minimal insurance, so he started a Go Fund Me page to recoup some of the money lost.
