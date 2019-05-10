PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say garage burglaries normally spike when the weather gets warmer; something one Ahwatukee couple learned the hard way.
Pedro Chairez and Jeanine Ott were not even being careless when they left their garage door partially open overnight.
WATCH VIDEO: Garage door security lapse leads to theft
"I left it open about a foot and a half... and that's all it took," said Ott.
Their garage door stopped working, and they said they figured everything would be fine for a few hours. They were very wrong.
Security cameras show how a person slowly walked up to their house and slithered under the garage door.
“He definitely had enough time to go through everything in the garage,” Chairez said.
From there, the couple said that man entered the house and even stole stuff from the bedroom as the couple slept just feet away.
"The one thing that worried me was if I wasn't here, what would've occurred?” Chairez asked.
They said the burglar got off with several things, including Chairez’s social security card.
Weeks later, the thief has never been arrested or even identified.
Statistics show an arrest is highly unlikely. According to Arizona DPS in fact, only nine percent of burglary cases are ever solved.
Phoenix Police remind people to shut their garages, lock their cars inside the garage, and also lock the door leading to the garage.
It's what could keep you from being in Chairez and Ott’s shoes.
"It can happen... Murphy's Law," Ott told Arizona’s Family.
