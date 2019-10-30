PHOENIX ( 3 TV / CBS 5 ) - A Phoenix family's extravagant Halloween setup was destroyed, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.
For years, Mike Nielsen has made ghoulish friends of all kinds a staple in his haunted graveyard, spending nearly $1,000 on his display near 7th Avenue and Union Hills.
“The hanging voodoo lady, I got her 15 years ago,” Nielsen said. “I like to sit out here on the porch and welcome the kids.”
But Saturday morning, he came outside to find something eerie that had him a little spooked.
“I looked, and everything was flattened. And I was like, 'It wasn’t windy last night, was it?'” he said.
So he checked out his surveillance footage just after 1:00 a.m.
Video shows a car plow through his front yard, destroying most of his tombstones and other decorations.
When initially watching the video, Nielsen thought maybe it was an accident or somebody had been drinking. But then, just two minutes later, his camera picks up something else that made him think it was intentional.
“He comes back around and tries to get more stuff. But I think the street light was in his way,” Nielsen said.
Nielsen filed a police report, but his disappointment takes a bit of magic away from his frightful fun.
“It’s frustrating. It makes you feel powerless,” he said. “We’re just sharing our love for the holidays, and what you do just hurts everybody. It hurts me, but it hurts everybody that came by."
And while he hopes the driver gets caught, he's not letting a little "hocus pocus" ruin his display. He's already making plans to bring his graveyard back to life.
“In a way, they already looked old and broken. So, I’ll just patch them up and try to make them look old and broken again!” he laughed.