CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Chandler will open its Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list for two weeks from Monday, Oct. 14 at 8 a.m. to Friday, Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. This is the first time the waitlist will be open since January of 2016.
This year's prospective applicants will need to apply online at chandleraz.gov/applyforhousing.
The Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) is a type of federal assistance provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) dedicated to assisting low-income families, the elderly and disabled whose incomes do not exceed the following 2019 level. Households must meet the following income limits for eligibility:
1 Person: $25,500
2 Person: $29,200
3 Person: $32,850
4 Person: $36,450
5 Person: $39,400
6 Person: $42,300
7 Person: $45,200
8 Person: $48,150
Selected applicants will be placed on the waiting list by date and time the application is received, weighed by order of preferences.
Paper pre-applications are available only for those requiring Reasonable Access otherwise you will need to apply online. Applicants who need to request Reasonable Access can contact Housing and Redevelopment office at 480-782-3200, or via email at chandler.housing@chandleraz.gov.
For more information, you can read the CCHRD public notice, visit the CCHRD Housing Choice Voucher page, visit the CCHRD website.
You can also call 480-782-3200 to apply.