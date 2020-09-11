SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Yum! Get ready to browse some delicious fast-casual takeout or delivery foods that you can find all in one spot.
"Kitchen United Mix" takeout in Scottsdale offers 16 restaurants offering carry-out and delivery, all under one roof. It's located near the southwest corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard. (It's the space is where Fresh & Easy used to be.)
You can order from favorites like White Castle (Yes, we said White Castle!) P.F. Chang's To Go, Boston Market, Baja Fresh and Counter hamburgers.
Or try something new like Hawaiian fusion cuisine from Island Loco, or Pan-Pacific crispy wings at Wing Wing Hello. And finish off your meal with a sweet treat, like an ice cream pie from Piescream Desserts.
Got "picky eaters" in your household? No problem. You can order from multiple restaurants on the same bill. There's bound to be something for everyone.
When COVID-19 first hit back in the spring and Valley eateries were forced to shut down dine-in services, restaurant owners found themselves scrambling for customers. That's when many turned their focus to takeout and delivery services.
Soon concepts like Kitchen United Mix emerged. Some in the food industry refer to it as a "ghost kitchen." The company basically rents out commercial kitchen space to area restaurants, most of them with brick-and-mortar locations. That way, you can order from multiple restaurants at the same time and only pay once.
Hungry yet? Click HERE to order online, or call (480) 704-5590. If you're in the area, you can even visit in person and place your order at a kiosk. Your food will be brought to you on a conveyor belt. The address is 7127 E. Shea Blvd.