TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Federal officials say an employee at a Tempe Home Depot was arrested on Monday after allegedly passing nearly $400,000 in counterfeit cash over four years.
The U.S. Secret Service says that Adrian Jean Pineda worked at the Home Depot as a vault associate between 2018 and 2022. Court documents say that part of his responsibilities included preparing the cash from the store's registers, counting money, and sealing cash bags for deposit at Wells Fargo. Secret Service officials say the company lost $387,500 because of the fake cash.
"[The] arrest and search warrant operation marked the culmination of a strategic investigation enacted by Phoenix special agents, Home Depot security personnel, and Wells Fargo Bank. I'm extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of all involved and thank our partners for their commitment and vigilance," said U.S. Secret Service Phoenix Field Office Special Agent in Charge Frank Boudreaux Jr.
During the arrest, agents recovered about $5,000 in counterfeit cash and $5,300 in real money. Authorities found another $22,000 of real money while searching Pineda's house.