GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A second suspect has been arrested in the alleged kidnapping and robbery of two women who say they were attacked after winning money at Desert Diamond Casino last month.
Lisa Gomez, 28, was arrested Feb. 2 in connection with the crime. The first arrest in the case was Isaac Castro Gonzales, 38, who was taken into custody several weeks ago.
In the early hours of Jan. 13, the two victims left Desert Diamond Casino near Glendale after one of the women had won $300. The women got into a BMW SUV and began driving toward Goodyear.
But soon, the women say they were stopped by what they believed was an unmarked police car that was using what looked like flashing police lights. Another car blocked the women in.
According to the police report, the women were removed from their SUV by force and restrained with zip ties and handcuffs. The suspects then put the women in the backseat of their SUV as a suspect drove the vehicle away from the area. At one point, the women told police the suspects stopped at an ATM and threatened to kill them if they wouldn't reveal their PINs. The suspects later released the women, but not before taking their cellphones and purses. The victims were then finally able to call for help.
As detectives began investigating, they discovered surveillance video that showed the suspects following the victims out of the casino to their car.
This led them to the arrest of Gonzales in Phoenix two days later.
Through a continued investigation into the crime, detectives say they later determined Gomez had allegedly been following the victims inside the casino. Police also believe she was in one of the cars involved in the incident.
Additionally, Gomez did admit to using meth and taking narcotics near the time of the crime, according to court paperwork. Police say that when they searched the vehicle, they believed she was in on Jan. 13, they found numerous blue M-30 narcotic pills in the car's front passenger seat.
Gomez now faces several charges, including kidnapping, armed robbery, narcotic drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, unlawful means of transportation, and aggravated robbery.
Meantime, Gonzales also faces a number of charges, including kidnapping, armed robbery, and impersonating an officer.
Police say both Gomez and Gonzales admitted being at the casino on the night of the crime, but both have denied involvement in the alleged crime.