PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and a woman are dead after a car crashed into a bus stop in northwest Phoenix Tuesday afternoon
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at 35th and Dunlap avenues.
Police on Wednesday identified one of the victims as Antoinette M. Dorego, 66. Police will not release the name of the 80-year-old man who died at the scene until officers can talk to his next of kin.
According to Phoenix police, a driver was trying to avoid another vehicle that had turned into her lane. While she avoided hitting that car, she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the bus stop.
Dorego and two men were at the bus stop. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Dorego and the other man were taken to the hospital where Dorego later died. No information about the third victim has been released.
The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene.
Sgt. Merecedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department said detectives do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.
"Once the reconstruction of the collision is complete then a decision will be made if charges are submitted," she said in an email to media outlets Wednesday afternoon.
The area was closed for several hours while Phoenix police conducted there investigation.
