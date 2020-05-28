PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a relatively calm night of protests around the Phoenix area Friday. Order prevailed at several demonstrations held around town to protest the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis while in police custody earlier this week. The demonstrations here have been in solidarity with similar protests in Minneapolis.
Other protests around the nation have followed, with some growing violent.
On Thursday night, hundreds of people gathered and marched through the streets of downtown Phoenix. But things got heated. At the end of the night, five police vehicles and several bus stops had been damaged, and windows at the Phoenix Police Department Headquarters and another building had been broken. Following Thursday night's protests, eight people were arrested.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department, most of the arrests were for unlawful assembly.
The names of those arrested during the protests are Anthony Wallin, 46, Wendi Scovell, 49, Alaina Dewitt, 18, Kristine Hester, 33, Alan Thomas Knight, 31, Asia Dawnae Tucker, 25, Marina Hope Sharpe, 25, and Lynn Marie Beasley, 27.
Beasley and Wallin were wanted on an earlier warrant for failure to appear in court. Wallin was also charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, criminal damage, resisting arrest, unlawful assembly and refusal to disperse,
One driver was cited for traffic violations. A total of three people -- two of them police officers -- were taken to the hospital, Fortune said. One demonstrator was transported as a precaution; the two officers suffered heat-related issues. All three have since been released.
Thursday's protest began peacefully at about 7 p.m. at Phoenix City Hall, where people gathered to show their support and voice their anger over Floyd's death, which has sparked protests across the country. While they did their chants, many participants also held up signs that read "We Want Justice," "Black Lives Matter," and "Say His Name," referring to Floyd. Video released earlier in the week showed the 46-year-old black man handcuffed and on the ground as a police officer held him down with a knee on the back of his neck. In the video, Floyd could be heard saying, "I can't breathe."
Hundreds of people gathered at Phoenix City Hall in protest of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. The group then marched to the Phoenix Police Department before continuing to walk around downtown Phoenix, shutting down intersections.