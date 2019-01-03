TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Hikers are being urged to use caution after another mountain lion was spotted roaming in Sabino Canyon near Tucson.
The Arizona Department of Game and Fish released the video of the mountain lion prowling around.
A trail camera captured the nighttime video in lower Bear Canyon in the Sabino Canyon Recreation area.
The AZGFD says this could possibly be the same mountain lion spotted on cameras in the area on Dec. 19.
If visitors to the area see a mountain lion, they are asked to call 623-236-7201 as soon as possible.
The AZGFD says: "While human encounters are rare in Arizona, mountain lions are large predators that can seriously injure or kill humans. Conflicts can occur when a mountain lion becomes too accustomed to the presence of people, often near where welive or recreate."
If you ever see a mountain lion:
- Do not approach a mountain lion. Most wild animals will try to avoid a human.
- Do not run from a mountain lion. Running may stimulate a mountain lion’s instinct to chase.
- Stand and face the animal. Make eye contact.
- Protect small children so they won’t panic and run.
- Stay calm and speak loudly and firmly.
- Appear larger: raise your arms. Open your jacket if you are wearing one.
- Throw stones, branches, or whatever you can reach without crouching or
- turning your back.
- Wave your arms slowly. The idea is to convince the mountain lion that you may be a
- danger to it.
- Slowly back away from the area.
- Fight back if attacked: many potential victims have fought back successfully with rocks, sticks, caps, jackets, garden tools and their bare hands.
- Since a mountain lion usually tries to bite the head or neck, try to remain standing and face the animal.
More information about mountain lions in Arizona is available online.
Sabino Canyon is a significant canyon located in the Santa Catalina Mountains and the Coronado National Forest north of Tucson. Sabino Canyon is a popular recreation area for residents and visitors of Southern Arizona, providing a place to walk, hike or ride.
