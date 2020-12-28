SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A second man has now died after a 3-car collision in north Scottsdale. It happened Sunday afternoon near Pima and Pinnacle Peak roads.
Police say 48-year-old Roel Vera was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was the driver of one of the involved vehicles.
The second man who died was a passenger in one of the other vehicles. Police say 87-year-old Walter Scurei was rushed to the hospital after the crash, but he died Monday morning.
Three other people where transported to area hospitals, but their injuries were not life-threatening injuries.
Police say there is no indication that impairment was a factor in the accident.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.