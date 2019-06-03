BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- For the second time in two days, a body has been pulled from a canal in the west Valley.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating after the body was pulled out of a canal in Buckeye Monday morning.
What was first called out as a "water rescue" near Broadway and Palo Verde roads ended with the recovery of a body.
But this was the second time in two days that crews have responded to this kind of call.
Another body was pulled from a canal in the west Valley on Sunday.
MCSO says that body was found Sunday morning near the area of 83rd Avenue and Van Buren Street.
Rescues crews from Phoenix, Avondale and Tolleson responded to the call and removed the body from the canal.
No further details have been released in either case.
