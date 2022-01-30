AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Leighton Accardo inspired so many here in Arizona through her courageous battle against cancer, and there's a reason why she's now in the Arizona Coyotes Ring of Honor. Even though Leighton's no longer with us, her impact continues to be felt.

That was especially true at the Phoenix Raceway for the 2nd Annual Skatin' For Leighton event. "All I wanted was for everyone to have fun," Leighton's mom Carly said.

That they did, but the Skatin' (or running, or walking) for Leighton event was so much more than that. It was a chance to come together and raise money for her memorial fund, which benefits youth female hockey players.

"Whether you knew her, or you were brand new to hockey and trying out little Leightons or joining a new team, you come to an event like this, and you know who Leighton is," Carly said.

The event, put together by the Arizona Coyotes and the Phoenix Children's Hospital, started bright and early this morning. Leighton's family did the first lap around the track together with Arizona native and Olympic hockey silver medalist Lyndsey Fry.

"It was a lot of smiles; we enjoyed it," Carly said. "It was special for us to be able to take that moment as a family and with Lyndsey, who means a lot to us."

"She didn't realize at nine years old that she was making that kind of impact," Fry added. "I think you watch Leighton and the way she handled her journey with such a positive attitude, and it just helps you remember that life is so precious."

As the night winds down, Leighton's fund took a big step towards raising $149,000 (that number chosen because Leighton wore 49 when she was skating.) And man, would Leighton have loved being out on the track.

"I think she's probably wishing she was here," Carly said. "But she's loving how much fun everybody's having. Seeing all the smiles, all her friends come together, stuff like that."

If you'd like to donate to the Leighton Accardo Memorial Fund, you can do so here.