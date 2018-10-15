PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Sears announced they are closing five locations in Arizona after the company filled for bankruptcy Monday.
Court documents revealed the following five Arizona locations that are set to close their doors:
- Chandler: 3177 West Chandler Boulevard (Chandler Fashion Center)
- Phoenix: 7611 West Thomas Road (Desert Sky Mall)
- Mesa: 6515 East Southern Avenue (Superstition Springs Center)
- Sierra Vista: 2250 El Mercado Loop
- Yuma: 3150 South 4th Avenue
The retailer is closing hundreds of stores as it continues to see big losses.
As part of its filing, Sears is expected to close at least 142 stores immediately.
Lenders agreed to provide up to $600 million in financing, which will allow sears to keep operating while it restructures.
Last year, Sears sold its famous Craftsman brand to Stanley Black & Decker Inc., following earlier moves to spin off pieces of its Sears Hometown and Outlet division and Lands' End.
As of May, it had fewer than 900 stores, down from a 2012 peak of 4,000.
I used to buy nothing but Craftsman tools since they were the best, however since they sold off to the lowest rated tools I will never purchase another.
