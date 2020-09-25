Sears Fire

The Sears Fire is burning in the Tonto National Forest near Cave Creek. 

 Tonto National Forest

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A brush fire burning in the Tonto National Forest near Cave Creek reported Friday morning has grown to 450 acres.

Officials with the Tonto National Forest say the fire is burning in grass and brush near Seven Springs Road and the Sears Kay area

Fire officials have ordered air drops to help fight the fire. Evacuations have been ordered for Camp Creek Summer Homes as a precaution. Firefighters are working to protect any buildings in the area. No structures damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Please avoid the area to allow suppression resources to travel safely to and throughout the incident.

 

