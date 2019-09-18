PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Law enforcement is searching for a missing man who likes to hike a popular trail in Prescott after his car was found in the parking lot.
Paul Richards hasn't been seen since around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. He was reported missing on Wednesday.
Officers with the Prescott Police Department said they found his vehicle in the parking lot of the Peavine trailhead, which the 67-year-old often hikes. It had been there since the previous day at around 9:30 a.m.
Officers showed a picture of Richards to many hikers, but no one saw him on the trails, police said.
He had water with him and usually stays on the main trails but sometimes goes off the trails and onto the rocks, police said.
He is an avid hiker and knows the area very well, according to officers.
The trail is now closed while search teams from Prescott police and the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office look for Richards. Both parking lots on the north and sound end of the trail are shut down.
Police are asking people to stay off the trails in and around the Peavine trail and Watson Lake while the searching is going on.
Richards is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He has a short beard or goatee and was last seen wearing tan shorts, a light-colored short-sleeved shirt, and white socks.
Anyone with information about where Richards might be is asked to call the Prescott Police Department at 928-445-3131 and speak with Det. Mike Frascone or Det. Aaron Jennison.