WADDELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a hiker who went missing in the White Tank Mountains Thursday.
Maricopa County Sheriff officials say 29-year-old Quincy Eqwu went for a solo hike near Mesquite Trailhead in the White Tank Regional Park Thursday morning.
Quincy is believed to be an experienced hiker but it's unknown if he was prepared to stay an extended amount of time in the desert, officials say. He was last seen wearing black track pants and a grey shirt. He possibly has a hat and day backpack with him.
Quincy has not been seen since he left for the trip. If located or if you have information about Quincy’s whereabouts please contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011 or 602 876 TIPS (8477).