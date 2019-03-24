PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who made off with beer and chips from a supermarket without paying in Phoenix last month.
Police said the man entered the Food City at 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 and started grabbing beer and chips from the displays.
He placed the beer in a cooler he brought and started eating the chips.
A store employee told him to stop and put the items back, but he pulled out a homemade knife and threatened the employee, police said.
The man then took off with the beer and chips, police said.
He is described as a Hispanic man, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot-10, 140 pounds and was wearing a red jacket, jeans, a black backpack and had a black lunch cooler.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.