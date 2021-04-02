PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are looking for the person who stabbed a woman to death at a Phoenix park. It happened at about 9 a.m. Thursday at Pierce Park, which is in the area northeast of 44th Street and McDowell Road right by Griffith Elementary School.
According to police, the victim went to a nearby convenience story to report that she had been in a fight nearby. Somebody at the store called 911 to report the stabbing. The 29-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, died at the hospital, Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix Police Department said Friday morning.
Cox said officers canvassed the area around the convenience store and located a crime scene at Pierce Park. Witnesses reportedly told investigators that the victim had been in a physical fight with another woman before the stabbing. No suspect information was immediately available.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).