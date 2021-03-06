TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police in Tempe are asking for your help finding the man they say shot and killed his girlfriend’s brother.
Officers were called out to a home in the area north of Rural Road and Southern Avenue late Friday afternoon. According to police, Sterling Evans and his girlfriend were arguing, when the woman’s brother stepped in “to intervene to de-escalate the situation.” Police say that when Evans, 31, shot the brother. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say Evans left the home in a black Chevy Tahoe with the Arizona license plate BLA8DTA.
The Tempe Police Department released a recent photo of Evans, describing him as armed and dangerous.
If you know Evans or know where he might be, please call 911 or the Tempe Police Department.