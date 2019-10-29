GILA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pine-Strawberry fire chief is missing after setting off on a four-day, 51-mile hike -- by himself.
Gary Morris, 73, was reported missing at about 9:30 Tuesday morning. According to the Pine-Strawberry Fire District, he was almost 12 hours past the time he was supposed to be picked up at that point in the Doll Baby area.
The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department says Morris is an experienced hiker, calling this latest endeavor along the Arizona Trail "one of his typical 'alone time' hikes that he loves to take."
He's also a member of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, according to the Gila County Sheriff's Office.
Until Morris failed to contact anybody, there was no reason to believe he was in trouble.
"His last communication expressed that he was on schedule for his pick-up," according to a PSFD statement sent to Arizona's Family. "He indicated that he would call when he made it to the end of the trail."
That call hasn't come.
What's more, nobody has been able to reach him, PSFD said.
Tonto Rim Search and Rescue and other Gila County agencies are out looking for him in the Mazatzal Wilderness southwest of Payson. The Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger Helicopter was scouring the area from the air.
GCSO said the search would continue into Wednesday.
PSFD is asking that people not call the station or the family's phones "for information or to express concern." They want to have the lines open in case Morris tries to contact them.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Mazatzal Wilderness is comprised of more than 252,500 acres in the Tonto and Coconino national forests.