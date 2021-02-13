TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are searching for the driver of an SUV that hit Tempe sergeant while speeding away from a suspected street race. It happened late Friday night in the area of Mill Avenue and Curry Road.
According to the Tempe Police Department, the sergeant and an officer were arresting a driver who had been doing burnouts when they saw a group of cars and people similar to what they had seen at illegal street races. The vehicles were backed into designated accessible parking spots but did not have the required permits or placards. Some people were in the cars while others were gathered around them.
An SUV sped out of its parking space as the sergeant and officer approached the group. The Tempe Police Department said the SUV hit the sergeant from behind.
According to police, the person behind the wheel of the SUV was driving erratically south on Mill Avenue. The driver was speeding, ignoring traffic signals, and did not have its headlights on. Officers determined it was too dangerous to go after the SUV.
The Tempe Police Department released two photos of the vehicle Saturday afternoon. While the license plate is visible in one of the photos, it's not readable. Police believe there were at least two people in the SUV when it hit the sergeant.
That sergeant, whose name has not been released, is expected to make a full recovery, police spokesman Detective Greg Bacon said.