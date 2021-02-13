TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are searching for the driver of an SUV that hit Tempe sergeant while speeding away from a suspected street race. It happened late Friday night in the area of Mill Avenue and Curry Road.
According to the Tempe Police Department, the sergeant and an officer were arresting a driver who had been doing burnouts when they saw a group of cars and people similar to what they had seen at illegal street races. The vehicles were backed into designated accessible parking spots but did not have the required permits or placards. Some people were in the cars while others were gathered around them.
An SUV sped out of its parking space as the sergeant and officer approached the group. The Tempe Police Department said the SUV hit the sergeant from behind.
According to police, the person behind the wheel of the SUV was driving erratically south on Mill Avenue.
"The car did not have headlights on. It was driving so erratically at such a high rate of speed, disregard for the public, the safety of public going through red lights, that no attempt to stop the car was even made for fear that we didn't want to have any other issues or anybody else get struck," said Detective Greg Bacon with the Tempe Police Department.
The Tempe Police Department released two photos of the vehicle Saturday afternoon. While the license plate is visible in one of the photos, it's not readable. Police believe there were at least two people in the SUV when it hit the sergeant.
That sergeant, whose name has not been released, is expected to make a full recovery, Bacon said.
Some in the Tempe area are worried this reckless driving is only the start of a troubling trend.
"I feel like racing in this neighborhood is something that shouldn't go down because there are a lot of kids and families that go through here and walk through here all the time," said Brandon Hall, who lives in Phoenix.