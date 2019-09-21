GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- Nearly a week after an autistic teenager went missing, family members said they were growing increasingly desperate.
"We all miss you a lot. I just want you to come back home," said Jessica Nunez, in a direct plea to her daughter, Alicia Navarro.
Without any warning at all, Nunuz said her daughter left home on the morning of Sept. 15th and hasn't been seen or heard from since.
"There was no fight,” Nunez said of the relationship she has with Alicia. “Even though she's autistic, she doesn't wander or nothing like that."
Family say Alicia left behind a note saying she was sorry for leaving, but that she would return.
On Friday, her disappearance took on a whole new urgency when Alicia missed her 15th birthday party.
In the end, family said they served Alicia’s birthday cake to the volunteers searching for her.
"My smaller sibling told me, 'are we going to save a piece (of cake) for Alicia when she comes back?' I didn't know what to say,” said Nunez.
Family said Alicia is not only autistic, but struggles to feed herself.
They told Arizona’s Family that day six of her missing meant day six without the things she needs to get by.
"It hits me a lot, knowing she's out there and not that she's receiving her services. Her medication."
Across Glendale, missing posters are plastered on the doors of business. Family hope even the slightest of tips will help bring Alicia home.
"She's somewhere out there. My little girl is out there,” Nunez cried.
Alicia's family said they believed she was coaxed to leave her home by someone else, which is a scenario police haven't commented on or confirmed.