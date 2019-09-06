NEAR SHOW LOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. Marshals Service said on Friday it has a specific area in northern Arizona where they are looking for two Tucson homicide suspects who escaped from a prison van.
Deputy marshals looking for Blane and Susan Barksdale north of Show Low, from Snowflake to Concho.
The reward has now also increased to up to $30,000 for information leading to their arrest.
[RELATED: Marshal: Tucson murder suspects likely getting help to stay hidden]
Investigators said Susan faked a medical emergency and the pair overpowered the two transport officers on Aug. 26 outside of Blanding, Utah, while being extradited from New York City.
[RELATED: Marshal: Tucson murder suspects faked medical emergency to escape]
They drove the van and stopped just outside St. Johns, Arizona, where they got a friend's red GMC Sierra pickup truck. The Barksdales drove both vehicles before ditching the van.
The Marshals Service said it's unlikely the couple is still driving the pickup.
Authorities said the pair is likely armed and dangerous.
[RELATED: Reward offered for Tucson homicide suspects who escaped from prison van]
Blane Barksdale, 56, is described as 6-foot-5, 265 pounds with blue eyes and a shaved head. He also has tattoos all over his arms including of swastikas. Susan Barksdale, 59, is 5-foot-7, 110 pounds with blonde and gray hair and blue eyes.
[READ MORE: Pima County suspends contract with private company after murder suspects escape]
Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2.