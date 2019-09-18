SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Scottsdale woman says her home was burglarized by a pair of house cleaners she found on Craigslist, according to police.
Kyle James Hope and Jodi Lynn Rompa face multiple felony counts of trafficking in stolen property and theft.
Police say that earlier this summer, the victim hired Hope and Rompa to clean her Scottsdale home after the pair posted an ad offering housekeeping services on Craigslist.
The couple had been to clean the woman's home about 15 times, according to court documents. Although they were never given a key, the victim said they were often left unsupervised.
When the woman and her son returned from a two-day trip to Tucson on Aug. 23, police say they encountered Hope outside the home and found the back door unlocked.
According to the police report, Hope claimed he was at the house, "looking for Jodi because he couldn't find her."
He then said he was "going to look for her at the store." Police say he quickly drove away in his car.
When the victim and her son went inside the home, they noticed a gun safe was missing. Several other doors at the house were also found to be unlocked. There was no sign of forced entry.
The victim told police she believes Hope and Rompa "left doors unlocked while cleaning, knowing they were going to return while they (victims) were in Tucson to steal property."
Police say the victim tried multiple times to text and call Hope and Rompa, but could not reach them.
Police did a "pawn check" on the couple, and found they had pawned multiple items at local pawn shops, according to the police report. The report states that those items included a cell phone, a guitar, several Louis Vuitton purses, golf clubs, Bose headphones, and some Versace china.
The victim confirmed to police that the pawned items all belonged to her and had been taken from her home. She estimated all the stolen property was worth about $10K.
Hope and Rompa were taken into custody.
In a later police interview, Rompa claimed she was not at the victim's home on that day, and "denied pawning property," according to the police report.
The police report also states that Rompa admitted she was addicted to fentanyl.
When Hope was questioned by police, he claimed "he didn't remember being at the victim's home or pawning anything due to taking Xanax and being extremely impaired the entire month," states the police report.
"Both Kyle and Jodie lied to detectives on multiple occasions and showed very little remorse for their actions," the police report continues.