SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale woman thought she’d found the perfect man, but now she believes she was just caught up in the perfect scam, leaving her bank account drained of thousands of dollars.
Acacia Oudinot says it all started online.
“We had mutual friends on Facebook, and he friend-requested me,” Oudinot said.
Wilson Jackson appeared to be a successful and eligible bachelor.
“So we started talking, and obviously, you know, that kind of led to a little bit more flirting or whatever, and that’s eventually what led to him asking me to come out to LA,” Oudinot said.
Oudinot says Jackson had told her that he’d bought her a ticket. But when she got to Sky Harbor, trouble was already brewing on the horizon.
“They were saying my ticket wasn’t valid,” Oudinot said.
Jackson allegedly told Oudinot that he was just having bank trouble, texting her a picture of himself supposedly at a Wells Fargo branch, and telling her to just buy the ticket on her own and that he’d pay her back. So Oudinot says she took Jackson’s word for it and flew herself out to LA.
“He showed up,” Oudinot said. “He was a gentleman. He got out of the car. He loaded my luggage in the back of the car. He opened the doors for me.”
And the two had a pleasant weekend in Los Angeles, but when Oudinot got back to Scottsdale and checked her bank account that Monday, something was wrong.
“Right around $3,000 missing from my account,” Oudinot said.
And in total, around six grand would go missing.
“I mean, I was pissed,” Oudinot said.
Checks were missing from Oudinot’s checkbook, and she thinks Jackson took a picture of her debit card while she was in the shower.
After a painful struggle with her bank, Oudinot says she was able to get most of her money back.
But as it turns out, Oudinot was one of 18 victims that LAPD was able to find and come forward to build their case against Jackson.
The LAPD says Jackson would use stolen information to buy clothes, pay personal bills and make travel arrangements for other victims.
“There’s literally, potentially, hundreds of victims,” Oudinot said.
Thursday, police arrested Jackson for charges related to identity theft, forgery and grand theft.
The LAPD is interested in speaking with other potential victims. Anyone with additional information is being urged to contact the LAPD Detective Stephanie Krajchir at 818-374-9420.
