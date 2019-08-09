SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was the trip she never saw coming, a Scottsdale woman was reunited with the sisters she didn't even know she had.
It was discovered after one of the sisters did an online DNA test.
The story gets even more bizarre, turns out the women’s parents had a eight children they gave up for adoption.
[WATCH: After 70 years, Scottsdale woman meets her sisters thanks to DNA test]
At one point several of the kids grew up just towns apart… two of them even went to the same beauty school.
Arizona's Family spoke to Tami Harris. who just returned from what she calls a whirl wind trip to Indiana to meet her newly discovered family. “After 70 years I finally got to meet my family,” said Harris.
It all started a few months ago when Harris took a DNA test. She knew she was adopted as an infant but not much else.
Soon after she took the test, she gets a phone call from a woman who also took the same online DNA test, claiming to be her biological sister, same mother and father. “I get a call and find out I have seven other siblings,” said Harris.
And one by one these four sisters found each other…“My sisters just took over my life... they said we are booking you a plane flight and we are going to pick you up at the airport and you’re going to stay at Jennifer’s house . I said who’s Jennifer? They said "that’s your baby sister," said Harris.
They reunited just last week. Their similarities don’t stop at blonde and bronzed. "We would go to the restaurant and all have the same order on our plates we have the same medical history, same hobbies, we like the same flavor of ice cream, Neapolitan."
They also located a brother in Hawaii and a sister in Texas who had passed away.
They are still searching for two more siblings, hoping they will take an online DNA test at some time to make the search easier.
