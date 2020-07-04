GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley woman visiting the Grand Canyon with her family fell over the rim to her death while taking pictures on Friday.
Officials the the National Park Service say 59-year-old Maria A. Salgado Lopez, from Scottsdale, was visiting the park around noon when she went hiking off trail. She accidentally stepped off the edge while trying to get some pictures and fell about 100 feet near Mather Point.
Rangers responded to the scene and were able to recover her body. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office. No additional information is available at this time.
Grand Canyon National Park staff encourage all visitors to have a safe visit this holiday weekend by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance from the edge of the rim, and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks.